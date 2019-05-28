Quantcast

$4 expansion begins at Waugh Chapel Towne Centre

By: Daily Record Staff May 28, 2019

Developer Greenberg Gibbons announced Tuesday a $4 million expansion at Waugh Chapel Towne Centre, a mixed-use lifestyle project in Gambrills. The expansion, located on 79 acres of adjacent land, includes new retail, townhomes and apartments and an assisted living facility. The new 12,000-square-foot retail building will be located next to Mission BBQ and Outback Steakhouse restaurants. Sleep Number ...

