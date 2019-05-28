Quantcast

Baltimore magazine wins 3 CRMA Awards

By: Daily Record Staff May 28, 2019

Baltimore magazine took home three awards at the 34th annual National City and Regional Magazine Awards (CRMA) competition May 20 at the association’s annual conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The CRMA’s Civic Journalism award went to Baltimore magazine editors Ron Cassie and Lauren LaRocca, whose piece “Can H-Town Kick Its Habit?” provided a sobering look at the opioid epidemic in western Maryland. Baltimore magazine also ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo