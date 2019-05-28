Quantcast

Chesapeake Bay Foundation calls for legal action against Pennsylvania

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 28, 2019

A leading environmental group is calling for stronger federal enforcement and potential litigation against Pennsylvania if that state does not improve its efforts to clean up the Chesapeake Bay. A status report on a six-state compact to improve the water quality of the bay by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation found that states including Maryland could do ...

