Chesapeake Beach councilman receives probation for illegal wiretapping

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 28, 2019

A Chesapeake Beach Town Council member received probation before judgment Tuesday after entering an Alford plea to illegal wiretapping. Stewart Cumbo, a former Maryland State Police officer, made around 275 recordings of phone calls without informing his interlocutors that they were being recorded, according to a news release from the Office of the State Prosecutor. Cumbo received probation ...

