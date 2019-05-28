Quantcast

Devaney & Associates wins MX digital marketing campaign of the year

By: Daily Record Staff May 28, 2019

Devaney & Associates, an Owings Mills-based full-service advertising, marketing and public relations agency, received the 2019 Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year Award at the 34th annual MX Awards May 16 at the Baltimore Visitors Center, hosted by the American Marketing Association Baltimore Chapter (AMA Baltimore). Devaney & Associates created and executed the winning campaign for Vectren, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo