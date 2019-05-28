Quantcast

Harford County cuts ribbon on crisis center

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer May 28, 2019

Harford County officially cut the ribbon Tuesday on a center designed to help county residents with mental health and behavioral health issues whenever they need it. The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center will help people undergoing behavioral and mental health crises, including substance abuse and mood disorders. “Too many times in these circumstances, the patient ends up in ...

