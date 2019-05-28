Quantcast

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals moving stock listing to Nasdaq

By: Daily Record Staff May 28, 2019

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Rockville-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies to improve patient outcomes in cancers that are difficult to treat, announced Tuesday it will voluntarily transfer its stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market from its current listing on NYSE American. The company expects to begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbol ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo