Shirley Jones, Md.’s first female U.S. district judge, dies at 93

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 28, 2019

Shirley Brannock Jones, the first woman to serve on the U.S. District Court for Maryland, died Thursday in Towson. She was 93. Jones was a judge on the Supreme Bench of Baltimore City, now the Baltimore City Circuit Court, when then-President Jimmy Carter appointed her to a newly created seat on the U.S. District Court for ...

