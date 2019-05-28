Quantcast

Supreme Court signals more openness to state abortion rules

By: Associated Press Mark Sherman May 28, 2019

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court signaled Tuesday it is more open to state restrictions on abortion, upholding an Indiana law supported by abortion opponents that regulates the disposal of fetal remains. At the same time, the justices declined to take on an issue closer to the core of abortion rights, rejecting the state's appeal of a ...

