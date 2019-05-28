Quantcast

Supreme Court rejects appeal over transgender bathrooms

By: Associated Press May 28, 2019

The Supreme Court will not take up a challenge to a Pennsylvania school district's policy allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their sexual identity.

