Walker & Dunlop finances $14.3M for Class A office building

By: Daily Record Staff May 28, 2019

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Tuesday it structured $14.3 million in acquisition financing for 4100 South Stream, a Class A office building comprising four stories and 125,000 square feet in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since 1988, the property has been 100 percent occupied by AT&T, which utilizes the building as their primary regional headquarters. Led by Mark ...

