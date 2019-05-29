ADVERTISEMENT

ELDER LAW ATTORNEY

Baltimore County, Maryland is seeking an attorney experienced in elder law to serve as counsel to the Baltimore County Department of Aging on a part time basis. Proposals are being accepted from individual attorneys or from law firms and must be received electronically by June 19, 2019 at 3:00 PM. Solicitation documents can be downloaded from the Purchasing website at

jstevenson@baltimorecountymd.gov . Questions about the solicitation can be directed to James H. Stevenson at

