Maryland health care digital sign maker lines up sales partner in Midwest

By: Daily Record Staff May 29, 2019

A Maryland firm that makes automated digital displays for the health care industry has entered into a strategic alliance with a technology solution provider in the Midwest. Smithsburg-based Medisign will let Ideacom Mid-America sell its displays, which use strategies made for a hospital’s specific needs and workflows to communicate important information. David Linetsky, founder and CEO of Medisign, said ...

