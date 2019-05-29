Quantcast

Tessco announces new Ventev partnership with Wisconsin rugged mount firm

By: Daily Record Staff May 29, 2019

  A Maryland wireless engineering and manufacturing company has a partnership with a Wisconsin seller of rugged mounting systems to make a cobranded line of light-duty vehicle mounts. Hunt Valley-based Tessco Technologies Inc.’s manufacturing brand, Ventev, is working with Gamber-Johnson LLC on the new vehicle mounts for electronic equipment, Tessco announced Wednesday. The new vehicle mounts are called Ventev by Gamber-Johnson. The ...

