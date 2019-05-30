5 Women who changed my life: Asma Inge-Hanif

Occasionally, we ask one of our Top 100 Women or Lead­ing Women honorees to name five wom­en who have influenced her, personally and professionally. Do you know a Top 100 Woman or Leading Woman who should be featured here? Email Special Publications Editor Patrick Brannan at PBrannan@TheDailyRecord.com.

As a young black growing up in the south from an extremely impoverished background, at that time you’re not really thinking about whom or what has influenced you. A more practical reality would be just wanting to stay alive and survive in and through a post slavery, racist and discriminatory environment where blacks were still being lynched, tortured and treated as chattel. Having been blessed to live through it all and able to tell my story, it is only in retrospect that I can acknowledge the influence of my grandmother.

1. Verna Mattocks

My grandmother worked as a domestic for a rich physician. Something I remember about her life is that I can never recall ever seeing her sleep. She was up before dawn preparing breakfast for us prior to leaving for her maid position to perform the same task in the home of her employer. She would be gone all day and not return until the night after completing all they asked of her, including putting their children to bed. I don’t ever remember her having any days off. In fact when they went on their ‘vacations’ she too was required to accompany them. I relate in my bio that after working most of her life for this family, my grandmother discovered a growth the size of a green pea in her side. When she shared this information with the doctor whom she worked for and devoted most of her life and all of her waking hours in service to him and his family, he said to her, “Don’t worry it will never amount to anything.” Even though she began to feel pain, she continued to work. She died five years from originally discovering the growth. She was only 56 years old. Believing that every man, woman and child has the right to receive quality care in a dignified manner, and to be assisted in the achievement of optimal health and well-being, regardless of race, creed, or socio-economic level, in 1987, I established a Health and Social Services Center to care for underserved and uninsured women and children. And so my incentive was in response to my grandmother, whom in working as a domestic for a physician but lacking health care, died from a preventable condition.

2. Arsenia Mattocks:

My mother was a product of the same environment as my grandmother, however, for whatever reason, she was strong willed and rejected the premise that blacks as ‘maid-slaves’, picking cotton or tobacco was the only viable financial means of survival. Believing that education was the means to accomplish a different end result, she was the first one in her family to graduate from high school. My mother told me, “Go to school to be a nurse because when people are hurting, they don’t care what color you are.” And so I did. I can’t ever remember wanting anything more. When I graduated from high school she said to me that I had to accomplish more than what she had been able to do. She promised me that when, (not if) I graduated from college that she would walk with me. I studied hard, obtained a scholarship and graduated from Howard University College of Nursing, and she did. She was an honorable woman, well-respected in her church and community. She taught Sunday school and was an church usher. She devoted much of her time to community service, through ‘Meals on Wheels’, transporting the elderly to their appointments and other varying shopping outings.

3. Nannie Fitzgerald:

I was in the ninth grade when my maternal grandmother died. I did not want to live down south and pleasantly came to better know my paternal aunt who willingly and lovingly opened her home and allowed me to come live with her in Washington. I list her here because I had never before met a more kind, loving and giving person than my Aunt Nannie. She would go out of her way to help anyone. Just her allowing me into her home when she had six other children was already amazing, but her ability to be fair and just and treat me no differently than the others, one would think unbelievable — but it was absolutely a testament to the type of person she was. She always had a smile on her face. No matter what the circumstance or the situation I never saw her display any signs of being angry or upset or sad. She gave to others without any expectation of reciprocal return My time with my Aunt Nannie, this beautiful spirit, demonstrated and taught me that selfless giving was possible. Surely heaven awaits her.

4. Maryam Funches:

I came to know of Maryam Funches when we were both attending Howard University. She was studying social work and I was studying for nursing. Although humble, I found her personality to be somewhat more animated than myself and being in her presence took more energy than my usual expenditure. If she saw a problem, she sought an immediate solution and would not stop until it was resolved. She was unrelenting. She was the one who nominated me to be on the board of the Council of Muslim Organizations in Washington. I was surprised when I won the highest position of chairperson, (a position never before having been held anywhere by a female), but she wasn’t. This position opened many doors for me and allowed me to be placed in an influential status at the table. Identifying the need to have a health and social services center to address the needs of the underserved, in combination with the incentive inspired by the death of my grandmother, together we established Al Nisaa Healthy Solutions. It was through this health center where we discovered/uncovered a large number of women experiencing homelessness and violence in their lives. Being true to herself, Maryam insisted that we open a shelter for Muslim women victims of domestic violence. Sadly she died in the same year prior to the shelter opened and did not witness the actualization of her dream coming to fruition. I continue this work in her memory.

5. Aaliyah Inge-Hanif Wilson:

Yes, my only daughter, my baby girl has also been an influence in my life. From her beginning, when attending conferences and conventions on behalf of those whom we serve, my baby girl would be there right at my side, manning the table or passing out flyers. Later, in our living in the shelter, I was very concerned that her witnessing women victims of homelessness and also as victims of domestic violence would negatively impact her mental and emotional perspectives and her ability to care for others.

Then, one day I saw my young daughter leave the house. I followed behind her and saw her giving food to a homeless person whom we had passed on the street. One August the women in the house complained about being too hot and saddened by their complaint, even though they each had already been given personal fans, she went upstairs and brought the fan out of her room and gave it to them. On another occasion, when I was out of town I received several calls about an elder immigrant Muslim woman abandoned at the masjid, she had already rushed to bring her safely to the house before I could even call her. Through the years I have watched my daughter grow from my baby girl into a young woman willing and able to help those in need. Despite the obvious stress and strain it has caused in my life she has neither run from nor deviated from our religious tenets to care for the poor and the needy but rather run toward helping me. Her being brought up in such a tumultuous environment yet still maintaining such a kind and caring heart has served to influence my belief that there is hope for a better world in the future. Being her mother I breathe a sigh of relief in knowing that from my grandmother to my daughter, the lives of all women can be the change that the world needs and wants to see.