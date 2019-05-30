Quantcast

Hogan wants regents to investigate handling of College Park adenovirus outbreak

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 30, 2019

Gov. Larry Hogan is calling for the University System of Maryland Board of Regents to investigate how the state's flagship university handled an adenovirus outbreak that claimed the life of one student. Hogan's request comes after published reports in The Washington Post highlighted a pattern of delays in notifying residents of one dormitory about suspected cases of adenovirus. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo