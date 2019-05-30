Quantcast

IN THE MATTER OF TARYN GRIFFITH SYLVIA HERR, ET AL v. BOARD OF MUNICIPAL AND ZONING APPEALS

By: Daily Record Staff May 30, 2019

Zoning -- Variances -- Substantial evidence This zoning appeal challenges a decision by the Baltimore City Board of Municipal and Zoning Appeals (“the BMZA”) to grant an application filed by Aida and David Gamerman seeking variances of height, rear yard setback, and lot coverage relative to a renovation of their end-unit rowhome at 2244 Essex ...

