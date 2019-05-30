Quantcast

One Light Street celebrates culmination of 30-year journey

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor May 30, 2019

Madison Marquette celebrated the ceremonial opening of One Light Street on Thursday, marking a milestone in a roughly 30-year odyssey for the developer. One Light Street, as the building is called, provides the first new office space in downtown Baltimore north of Lombard Street since the 1990s. The mixed-use building is home to M&T Bank's regional headquarters ...

