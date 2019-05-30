Quantcast

World Trade Center Institute accepts 25 for GPS fellowship

By: Daily Record Staff May 30, 2019

The Baltimore-based World Trade Center Institute (WTCI) has accepted 25 college students into the 2019 cohort of Albrecht Fellows for its its Global Pathways for Students (GPS) Program, a professional development program which helps college students become the next generation of global leaders. The 10-day fellowship includes a series of development workshops designed to strengthen professional skills, as well ...

