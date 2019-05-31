Quantcast

By: Jobs May 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE

Columbia, Maryland civil litigation firm welcomes applications from judicial clerk and associate attorneys with 0-2 years experience. If you are currently clerking and interested in an associate position at the conclusion of your judicial clerkship, please forward resume, law school transcript, and cover letter with salary expectations to

Candidates for lawyer opportunities must possess a law degree from an ABA-accredited law school in the United States and be a member of the Bar.

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo