Quantcast

Panel awards $1.5 million to man wrongfully involved in SEC case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 31, 2019

A Pikesville man obtained a $1.5 million award against his broker Wednesday after an arbitration panel determined the broker was liable for wrongfully involving him in Securities and Exchange Commission litigation. The SEC previously dismissed fraud charges against Jonathan Feldman in 2016 after determining there was insufficient evidence that his trading scheme was illegal. Feldman then ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Contact us

Call us at (443) 524-8100, or email or visit us.

More Law News

Resources

Maryland's Largest Law Firms 2018

Find out which law firms are the largest in Maryland in our new free annual report, Maryland's Largest Law Firms.

Maryland's Largest Law Firms 2019

Find out which law firms are the largest in Maryland in our free annual report, Maryland's Largest Law Firms.

On the Record

The Daily Record's law blog
Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo