Appellate court reinstates Baltimore ‘300-foot rule’ for food trucks

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 31, 2019

Baltimore can resume enforcement of its proximity ban on food trucks that prevents them from operating near restaurants with similar cuisine after the Court of Special Appeals deemed the rule constitutional Thursday. The “300-foot rule” prohibits mobile vendors from setting up shop within 300 feet of a brick-and-mortar establishment primarily engaged in selling similar products. The ...

