Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

House Republicans ask Hogan to withhold funding for the BSO

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 31, 2019

Republicans in the House of Delegates are asking Gov. Larry Hogan to withhold state funding for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra until the orchestra can provide a sustainable financial plan. The orchestra Thursday announced it would shorten its season, including eliminating a popular concert during celebrating Independence Day, citing millions in loses over the last decade. Del. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo