Junior Achievement of Central Md. hosts annual Leading Ladies event

From left, Jessica Smith, owner of Jessica Smith Media; Suzanne Ricklin, vice president and head of relationship management, T. Rowe Price; Patricia Hildt, second vice president, claim management/general liability, with Travelers; and Jennifer Bodensiek, president and CEO, Junior Achievement of Central Maryland, line up for a photo during the Leading Ladies event. (Photo by Maximillian Franz)
From left, Tricia Turley Brandenburg, deputy director of athletics and senior woman administrator with Towson University; Alexandra Carter, human capital management specialist with ADP; and Laura Stoner, operations manager with Greenspring Advisors, enjoy their time at the Leading Ladies event. (Photo by Maximillian Franz)
From left, Regina M. Hayes, director of education and training with Humphrey Management; Debbie McCall, with the Federal Reserve; Candace de Pass, assistant director of co-curricular programs with Howard Community College; and Jennifer Austin, of the Federal Reserve, attended Junior Achievement of Central Maryland’s fifth annual Leading Ladies event. (Photo by Maximillian Franz)
From left, Tom Sadowski, vice chancellor for economic development with the University System of Maryland; Mary Miller, former undersecretary for domestic finance with the U.S. Treasury and former director of the fixed income division with T. Rowe Price; spend time with Kelly Swoope, a news anchor with WMAR-TV, at the Leading Ladies event. Swope served as the host of the annual event. (Photo by Maximillian Franz)
From left, Myrna Kennedy, vice president and credit officer at Howard Bank; Stacey Jenkins, vice president of strategic delivery solutions with Aerotek; and Diane Richardson, Towson University women’s basketball head coach, pose for a photo. Richardson delivered the keynote address for the annual Leading Ladies event. (Photo by Maximillian Franz)
From left, Mick Arnold, president of Arnold Packaging; Tami Luber, a paralegal with State Farm; Staci Fitzgerald, an attorney with State Farm; and Marie Hartman, executive vice president of Hartman Executive Advisors, are all smiles at the annual Leading Ladies event. (Photo by Maximillian Franz)
Junior Achievement of Central Maryland hosted its fifth annual Leading Ladies event March 27 at Stanley Black and Decker in Towson.
More than 300 businesswomen and female students joined JA for a day of interactive mentor activities focusing on “Building Your Dream Team. The event was hosted by Kelly Swoope of WMAR-TV News and featured presentations by Diane Richardson, the head coach of the Towson University women’s basketball team and Head Coach of Women’s Basketball at Towson University and Suzanne Ricklin, vice president and head of relationship management with T. Rowe Price.
