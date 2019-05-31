Junior Achievement of Central Md. hosts annual Leading Ladies event

Junior Achievement of Central Maryland hosted its fifth annual Leading Ladies event March 27 at Stanley Black and Decker in Towson.

More than 300 businesswomen and female students joined JA for a day of interactive mentor activities focusing on “Building Your Dream Team. The event was hosted by Kelly Swoope of WMAR-TV News and featured presentations by Diane Richardson, the head coach of the Towson University women’s basketball team and Head Coach of Women’s Basketball at Towson University and Suzanne Ricklin, vice president and head of relationship management with T. Rowe Price.

