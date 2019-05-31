Quantcast

Man described as ‘career criminal’ gets 16 years in prison

By: Associated Press Kirk Gross May 31, 2019

A Baltimore man who prosecutors have described as an "armed career criminal" has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake on Thursday sentenced 32-year-old Kirk Gross to the prison term and five years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Gross has had previous felony convictions, ...

