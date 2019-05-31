Quantcast

Maryland troopers accused of mocking man investigated

By: Associated Press May 31, 2019

CAMBRIDGE — Maryland State Police are investigating a mother's accusations that troopers laughed at her son and took videos after his boat fell off its trailer onto a road in Cambridge earlier this month. Jane Bailey says her son, Christopher Bailey, recently faced a series of setbacks and was humiliated by the troopers' actions. He took ...

