Quantcast

US House committee to hear bill proposing DC statehood

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor May 31, 2019

The House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform is set to hold a hearing on a bill proposing Washington, D.C., be recognized as the nation's 51st state.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo