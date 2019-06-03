Quantcast

Candidate Henry wants Baltimore comptroller to expand real estate role

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 3, 2019

Councilman Bill Henry has launched his campaign for Baltimore comptroller arguing the job can play a significant role in real estate and economic development. Henry kicked off his campaign, flanked by Baltimore City Council members and state legislators, insisting the comptroller's role extends beyond accounting. In front of a few dozen supporters on Saturday at St. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo