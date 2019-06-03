Quantcast

Greenberg Gibbons adds tenants to Hunt Valley Towne Centre

By: Daily Record Staff June 3, 2019

Indian restaurant The Mint Leaf and orthodontic office OrthoRoks will open locations later this year at Hunt Valley Towne Center, developer Greenberg Gibbons announced Monay. The 3,385-square-foot restaurant, which will open this summer, will be adjacent to White House Black Market. It will be the eatery’s third location in Maryland, joining those in Ellicott City and ...

