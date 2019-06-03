Quantcast

Taxpayers foot $145K bill for government tent at Preakness

By: Associated Press June 3, 2019

The state of Maryland spent $145,500 for a corporate tent at the 144th Preakness Stakes last month, and the bill is going to taxpayers.

