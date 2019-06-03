Quantcast

Baltimore mayor: Boxing matches may help end street beefs

By: Associated Press June 3, 2019

The new mayor of Baltimore says boxing matches could help reduce the city's rampant street violence. The Baltimore Sun reports Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young suggested the unconventional approach Sunday, saying the bouts could be held at the Royal Farms Arena. The mayor says that's just one of the approaches he's considering in the hopes of getting "people ...

