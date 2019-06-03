Quantcast

Morgan St. invests $2.5M in Hughes Stadium upgrades

By: Daily Record Staff June 3, 2019

Morgan State University has begun a $2.5 million renovation project for its W.A.C. Hughes Memorial Stadium, university officials announced Monday. The project, which includes replacement of the stadium’s existing playing field with a new premium playing surface and the upgrade to a new high-performance, all-weather track, is the stadium’s first major restoration project since 2001. Beynon Sports was selected ...

