Nelson W. Rupp Jr. | The McCammon Group

Retired judge Nelson W. Rupp Jr. has joined The McCammon Group, a provider of alternative dispute resolution services in the mid-Atlantic region.

Rupp recently retired after 25 years of judicial service, most recently as an associate judge of the Circuit Court for Montgomery County.

Before his service on the bench, Rupp enjoyed a law practice and was the leader of a civil litigation team representing individuals and businesses in a wide array of practice areas including professional liability, products liability, commercial litigation and personal injury. He has also served as an assistant state’s attorney for Prince George’s County, a deputy state’s attorney for St. Mary’s County and a senior assistant state’s attorney for Montgomery County.

Rupp is a two-time recipient of the Outstanding Jurist Award from the Montgomery County Bar Association.

At The McCammon Group, he will serve the mediation, arbitration and special master needs of lawyers and litigants in Maryland and the District of Columbia.