Quantcast

NOAA gives UM $175M to study Earth using satellites

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer June 3, 2019

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has awarded the University of Maryland, College Park $175 million to help fund satellite research into how the Earth’s atmosphere and oceans interact with human activity. The research could lead to improved weather forecasts, a greater understanding of how the Earth’s resources are distributed and more. "It’s basically focused on trying to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo