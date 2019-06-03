Quantcast

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan won’t test Trump in GOP primary

By: Associated Press June 3, 2019

WASHINGTON — Maryland's Larry Hogan, the popular Republican governor in a liberal-leaning state, says he won't challenge President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination in 2020. Hogan, who was elected to his second term last fall, said in a statement posted Saturday on Twitter that while he appreciates "all of the encouragement" he received to run for president, ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo