Change merges with Penn-Mar Human Services

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2019

Change Inc., a Westminster nonprofit organization that has provided person-centered programs and services to Marylanders with IDD for more than 50 years, has merged with Penn-Mar Human Services, a Glen Rock, Pennsylvania-based provider of services for individuals with developmental disabilities, company officials announced Tuesday. When the agreement is formally finalized in July, Change will become a division ...

