ADVERTISEMENT

DIRECTOR OF FAIR PRACTICES

AND COMPLIANCE



Baltimore City Schools is seeking applicants for Director of Fair Practices and Compliance. The Director will supervise Staff Investigations, EEO & Title IX Compliance and MWBE Department(s). Juris Doctor preferred.

Send resume with cover letter to: lblades@bcps.k12.md.us .

Candidates who apply by 5:00 on June 10, 2019, will be given priority consideration, but position will remain open until filled.

See full ad and complete online application at www.BaltimoreCitySchools.org

EOE

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.