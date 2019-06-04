Quantcast

By: Jobs June 4, 2019

DIRECTOR OF FAIR PRACTICES
AND COMPLIANCE


Baltimore City Schools is seeking applicants for Director of Fair Practices and Compliance. The Director will supervise Staff Investigations, EEO & Title IX Compliance and MWBE Department(s). Juris Doctor preferred.
Send resume with cover letter to: lblades@bcps.k12.md.us.
Candidates who apply by 5:00 on June 10, 2019, will be given priority consideration, but position will remain open until filled.
See full ad and complete online application at www.BaltimoreCitySchools.org

EOE

