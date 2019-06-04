Drew McKone and Chandra Klein | Howard Bank

Howard Bank has named Drew McKone executive vice president and chief deposit officer and Chandra Klein as vice president and director of branch distribution.

As chief deposit officer, McKone oversees all aspects of the branch network, deposit operations and the consumer lending department. A former lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps, McKone has more than 20 years of banking experience. Most recently, he served as chief of staff for the Maryland Department of Human Resources and has held various management positions at both Capital One Bank and M&T Bank in the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area.

As director of branch distribution, Klein oversees the bank’s 19-branch system throughout the Baltimore region with 17 branch managers reporting to her. Klein has experience as a branch manager, business developer and most recently as the branch administration officer responsible for operations making her well prepared for this new role.