Quantcast

Emergent BioSolutions gets FDA approval for cholera vaccine storage change

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2019

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted approval Tuesday of the Prior Approval Supplement (PAS) submitted by to Gaithersburg-based Emergent BioSolutions Inc. for its oral cholera vaccine, Vaxchora. The PAS supports the change in storage conditions of the vaccine from frozen to refrigerated at 2-8°C and the transfer of bulk drug substance manufacturing from Emergent’s product ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo