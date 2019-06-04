FEATURED MOVER | Bari Klein, Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil

Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil Inc., a collaborative partnership dedicated to the health and wellness of the northern Chesapeake community, appointed Bari Klein executive director.

Klein has more than 25 years of experience in the nonprofit and government sectors. Prior to her appointment as executive director of Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil, Klein was acting executive director. She has also served as the public health program manager and grants administrator for University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health and the Harford County Health Department.

In addition, she has served as director of development for the Women’s Health Project Inc., and senior budget analyst for the New York State Department of Health, Division of Environmental Health. Klein was also a resource development associate for Skip-A-Long Child Development Center, an innovative pioneering operation that integrates physical and mental health care into early childhood education.

ABOUT BARI KLEIN

Resides in:

Bel Air

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree from Smith College; attended Southern Illinois University’s Master’s in public administration program. Also attended the Institute for Functional Medicine, Functional Medicine Coaching Academy, for health coaching.

If you had not chosen health care as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Environmental Scientist. I have always been interested in how systems work together for optimal health. Public health really is just a subset of environmental health at large.

Favorite vacation:

Outdoors is where I am happiest. My family’s last three vacations really focused on getting out in nature–Costa Rica, Iceland and Sedona, Ariz. The diversity of the natural world is so amazing, and its beauty never ceases to leave me in awe.

When I want to relax, I … :

Get out in the woods. I completely understand the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku or forest bathing. When I am in the woods and disconnected from technology, I am completely at ease. Ironically the original sanatoriums (from Latin sanitas “health,” from sanus “healthy; sane”) were nature-based refuges where people could regain their health.

Favorite book:

My favorite book is “Tales of a Shaman’s Apprentice: An Ethnobotanist Searches for New Medicines in the Amazon Rain Forest.” We often fail to appreciate that many of today’s most effective medicines are based on traditional plant-based formulations of indigenous peoples.

Favorite quotation:

“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give” — Winston Churchill