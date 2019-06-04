Quantcast

Federal judge blocks Trump abortion regulation in Maryland

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer June 4, 2019

A federal judge has granted Baltimore’s request to block a federal regulation that would prohibit clinics receiving federal funds from referring patients for abortions. U.S. District Court Judge Richard D. Bennett last week granted the city a preliminary injunction covering the entire state of Maryland. He is the third federal judge to block the Trump administration's changes ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo