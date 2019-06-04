Quantcast

Federal Realty Investment Trust sells Bowie shopping center for $72M

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2019

Rockville-based Federal Realty Investment Trust announced Tuesday the sale of Free State Shopping Center to New Market Properties LLC, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc., for $72 million. Free State Shopping Center is a 264,000-square-foot shopping center at 15500 Annapolis Road in Bowie, anchored by a Giant Food grocery store, along with retailers Ross, TJ ...

