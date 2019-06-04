Quantcast

JLL’s Manekin left law long ago, now ‘Champion of Justice’

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 4, 2019

Robert Manekin's relatively brief law career reaches back to serving on the student court system at a public university in the tumultuous late 1960s. It followed a trajectory that landed him at the Pearl Harbor desk of a legendary naval officer, where it essentially ended. Over that time span of a decade Manekin represented urban tenants ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo