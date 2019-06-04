Quantcast

Reported rape leads Baltimore police to search its own cars

By: Associated Press June 4, 2019

Police in Baltimore say a reported rape may have involved a member of the department, so it has pulled 115 patrol cars out of service to scour them for evidence.

