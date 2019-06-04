Quantcast

House to vote on holding Barr, McGahn in contempt next week

By: Associated Press Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro June 4, 2019

A top Democrat announced Monday that the House will vote next week on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with congressional subpoenas.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Contact us

Call us at (443) 524-8100, or email or visit us.

More Law News

Resources

Maryland's Largest Law Firms 2018

Find out which law firms are the largest in Maryland in our new free annual report, Maryland's Largest Law Firms.

Maryland's Largest Law Firms 2019

Find out which law firms are the largest in Maryland in our free annual report, Maryland's Largest Law Firms.

On the Record

The Daily Record's law blog
Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo