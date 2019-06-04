Quantcast

Young Americans’ lawsuit on climate change faces big hurdle

By: Associated Press Andrew Belsky June 4, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. — A lawsuit by a group of young people who say U.S. energy policies are causing climate change and hurting their future faces a major hurdle Tuesday as lawyers for the Trump administration argue to stop the case from moving forward. Three judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals are hearing arguments ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo