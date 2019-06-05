Quantcast

CHALMERS EFRAM SMITH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 5, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Writ of actual innocence -- Need for a hearing On January 15, 2000, Darryl Butler, Sr. (“Butler”) was murdered. Appellant, Chalmers Efram Smith (“Smith”), was arrested for that murder approximately four and one-half months later. On February 23, 2001, after a trial by jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Smith was ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo