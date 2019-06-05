Quantcast

EEOC accuses Greyhound of discrimination based on religious garment

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 5, 2019

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission accused Greyhound Lines Inc. of religious discrimination in a lawsuit Tuesday for failing to accommodate the beliefs of a bus driver. The Dallas-based company allegedly told a Muslim woman hired for a driver position at its Baltimore facility that Greyhound would accommodate her religious beliefs about modest dress, which required her ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Contact us

Call us at (443) 524-8100, or email or visit us.

More Law News

Resources

Maryland's Largest Law Firms 2018

Find out which law firms are the largest in Maryland in our new free annual report, Maryland's Largest Law Firms.

Maryland's Largest Law Firms 2019

Find out which law firms are the largest in Maryland in our free annual report, Maryland's Largest Law Firms.

On the Record

The Daily Record's law blog
Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo