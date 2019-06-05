Quantcast

JONATHAN D. SMITH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 5, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Writ of actual innocence -- Newly discovered evidence This is the fifth time this Court has considered challenges to appellant’s convictions relating to the murder of 64-year-old Adeline Wilford, who was stabbed to death in the kitchen of her farmhouse on January 5, 1987.1 In this appeal, Jonathan D. Smith, appellant, challenges the ...

