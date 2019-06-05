Lorien debuts new logo after 40 years of health care

Lorien Health Services unveiled a new logo and company tagline March 27 during a brand relaunching event at its location in Taneytown.

The new tagline, “Care Forward,” reflects the company’s 40-year dedication to delivering progressive health care and leading the nursing home and assisted living industry into the future.

The new logo presents a more modern aesthetic to better convey the company’s innovative and progressive approach to caring for its aging residents and is intended to capture a sense of growth and independence, showing that no matter where someone is in the aging process, Lorien can help them lead a happy and fulfilling life.

